Analyzing Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Saul Centers and Public Storage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $239.23 million 4.73 $48.39 million $1.70 27.98 Public Storage $3.42 billion 15.96 $1.95 billion $10.29 30.19

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Saul Centers. Saul Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Saul Centers pays out 138.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Storage pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Saul Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Saul Centers and Public Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 1 2 0 2.67 Public Storage 0 4 6 1 2.73

Saul Centers currently has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.77%. Public Storage has a consensus target price of $371.82, indicating a potential upside of 19.72%. Given Public Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Saul Centers.

Profitability

This table compares Saul Centers and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 21.22% 14.93% 2.95% Public Storage 54.79% 38.01% 12.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.2% of Saul Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Public Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Saul Centers has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Public Storage beats Saul Centers on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

