Analyzing Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Saul Centers and Public Storage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Saul Centers
|$239.23 million
|4.73
|$48.39 million
|$1.70
|27.98
|Public Storage
|$3.42 billion
|15.96
|$1.95 billion
|$10.29
|30.19
Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Saul Centers. Saul Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Dividends
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Saul Centers and Public Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Saul Centers
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Public Storage
|0
|4
|6
|1
|2.73
Saul Centers currently has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.77%. Public Storage has a consensus target price of $371.82, indicating a potential upside of 19.72%. Given Public Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Saul Centers.
Profitability
This table compares Saul Centers and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Saul Centers
|21.22%
|14.93%
|2.95%
|Public Storage
|54.79%
|38.01%
|12.04%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
51.7% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.2% of Saul Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Public Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility and Risk
Saul Centers has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Public Storage beats Saul Centers on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.
