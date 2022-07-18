Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) & AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Critical Survey

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -1.09% -0.92% -0.75% AVITA Medical -89.96% -26.41% -24.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and AVITA Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $147.79 million 2.28 $4.13 million ($0.11) -210.71 AVITA Medical $29.23 million 4.72 -$26.58 million ($1.15) -4.81

Risk & Volatility

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA Medical. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Anika Therapeutics and AVITA Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 AVITA Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.03%. AVITA Medical has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 225.50%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats AVITA Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management product family consists of Monovisc, Orthovisc, Cingal, and Hyvisc that are indicated to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and joint preservation and restoration product family comprise a portfolio of approximately 150 bone preserving joint technology products, a line of sports medicine soft tissue repair solutions, and orthopedic regenerative solutions products. The company's non-orthopedic product family include HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications, including adhesion barrier products, advanced wound care products, ophthalmic products, and ear, nose, and throat products. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About AVITA Medical

(Get Rating)

AVITA Medical Inc. operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish pre-clinical proof-of-concept for a spray-on treatment of genetically corrected cells; and a research collaboration with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore molecular reversal of cellular aging through a novel cell suspension delivery system. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to AVITA Medical Inc. in December 2020. AVITA Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Valencia, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.