Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,250 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,320 ($15.70) to GBX 1,250 ($14.87) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($17.25) to GBX 1,400 ($16.65) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($17.84) to GBX 1,300 ($15.46) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($18.43) to GBX 1,480 ($17.60) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,400.00.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

ANFGF traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

