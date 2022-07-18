ApeSwap Finance Market Cap Reaches $47.84 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,099.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,255.66 or 0.05819337 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021627 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001993 BTC.
ApeSwap Finance Profile
ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.
ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading
