ApeSwap Finance Market Cap Reaches $47.84 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,099.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,255.66 or 0.05819337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001993 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

