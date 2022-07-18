Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Down 4%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.59 and last traded at $44.65. Approximately 3,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 315,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.26 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 8.71%.

In related news, Director Linda Marsh sold 250,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $9,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,992,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

