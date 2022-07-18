APYSwap Price Reaches $0.0229 on Exchanges (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. APYSwap has a total market cap of $417,201.38 and $56,921.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,101.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,250.83 or 0.05714187 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020736 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001874 BTC.
APYSwap Coin Profile
APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.
