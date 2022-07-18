ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.38.

TSE:ARX traded up C$1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$15.79. 2,043,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,819,236. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$7.51 and a 1 year high of C$22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 3.038982 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total value of C$1,241,806.64. In other news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total value of C$1,241,806.64. Also, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 9,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.02, for a total transaction of C$187,274.56. Insiders have sold 110,893 shares of company stock worth $2,228,663 in the last quarter.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

