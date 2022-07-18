Arcona (ARCONA) Price Tops $0.11

Arcona (ARCONA) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Arcona has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. Arcona has a market cap of $1.65 million and $25,215.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcona coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,094.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.66 or 0.05675068 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004559 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00020915 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001737 BTC.
Arcona Coin Profile
Arcona’s total supply is 16,696,707 coins and its circulating supply is 15,335,470 coins. The official website for Arcona is www.arcona.io/index.html. The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona. Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Arcona Coin Trading
