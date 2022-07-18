Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) shot up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. 4,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 398,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26.

Insider Activity

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 41,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $252,862.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,217.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arhaus news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 41,934 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $252,862.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,217.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Beargie acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 142,918 shares of company stock worth $871,154 and have sold 102,595 shares worth $617,013. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FS Capital Partners VI LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,026,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Arhaus by 4,991.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,411 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,169,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.