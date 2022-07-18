ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 179.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,794 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,940,391. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.16.

