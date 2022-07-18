Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $167.49 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.20 and its 200-day moving average is $218.70. The company has a market capitalization of $453.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,638 shares of company stock worth $9,082,660. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.56.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

