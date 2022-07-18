ARMOR Price Reaches $0.0089 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, ARMOR has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $1.56 million and $49,882.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 832.5% against the dollar and now trades at $981.09 or 0.04441018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00020909 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001850 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

