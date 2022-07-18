Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $110.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 231,243 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

