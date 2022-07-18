Aryacoin Reaches Market Cap of $321,840.06 (AYA)

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 26.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $321,840.06 and approximately $42,550.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aryacoin

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

