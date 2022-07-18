Assura (LON:AGR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.01) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.95) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Assura from GBX 80 ($0.95) to GBX 73 ($0.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 79 ($0.94) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 78.67 ($0.94).

Assura Price Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 67.10 ($0.80) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.62. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.60 ($0.96). The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.

Assura Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.33%.

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £497 ($591.10). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.80), for a total value of £117,062.40 ($139,227.40). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,369 shares of company stock valued at $94,673 over the last ninety days.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

