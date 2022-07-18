AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £115 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($136.77) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($130.83) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a £120 ($142.72) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($142.72) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a £101 ($120.12) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £105.71 ($125.72).

AstraZeneca Price Performance

LON AZN opened at £111.10 ($132.14) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,029 ($95.49) and a one year high of £112.38 ($133.66). The stock has a 50-day moving average of £104.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9,753.06. The company has a market capitalization of £172.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

