Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance

ASTVF opened at $12.10 on Monday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

