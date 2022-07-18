Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance
ASTVF opened at $12.10 on Monday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.
About Austevoll Seafood ASA
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Austevoll Seafood ASA (ASTVF)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.