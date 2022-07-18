Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Avalon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AWX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.57. 3,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,461. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avalon Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Avalon from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

