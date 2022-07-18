Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,638 shares of company stock worth $9,082,660. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.56.

Shares of META traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.01. 206,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,004,559. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.70. The company has a market cap of $451.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

