Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Trading Up 1.2%

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 198,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 686,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AYTU shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aytu BioPharma from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 120.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aytu BioPharma, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aytu BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.29% of Aytu BioPharma worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

