AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $28.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AZEK has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.80.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $18.27 on Thursday. AZEK has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 14.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,425 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $170,251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,611,000 after acquiring an additional 379,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

