Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Up 7.5%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.73. 532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 212,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $569.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 16,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 361,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth approximately $574,000.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

