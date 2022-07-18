Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Up 7.5%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.73. 532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 212,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.
Azure Power Global Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $569.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Institutional Trading of Azure Power Global
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
