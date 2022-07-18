Baby Doge Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.07 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $157.71 million and $5.07 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,139.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.77 or 0.05892160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00020762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001909 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.

Baby Doge Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

