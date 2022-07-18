Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.45. 1,098,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,641,465. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $261.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.88.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

