Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

