Barclays Lowers Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $135.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of WMS opened at $94.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $80.81 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 108,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total transaction of $11,839,166.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,054,573 shares in the company, valued at $658,071,539.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,426 shares of company stock worth $38,979,477. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 188,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 77,188 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,431,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

