Barclays Lowers Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $58.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.32% from the company’s current price.

WFC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

WFC stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $41.63. 365,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,615,576. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.