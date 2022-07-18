Barclays Trims SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Target Price to GBX 290

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 350 ($4.16) to GBX 290 ($3.45) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSPPF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SSP Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SSP Group to a hold rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.67.

SSPPF stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

