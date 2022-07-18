Barclays Trims Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Target Price to $177.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $184.00 to $177.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $156.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.82 and a 200 day moving average of $172.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.