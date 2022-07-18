Barclays Trims Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Target Price to €188.00

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €199.00 ($199.00) to €188.00 ($188.00) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Wacker Chemie from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Warburg Research upgraded Wacker Chemie to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($168.00) to €184.00 ($184.00) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.86.

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $130.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.39 and a 200 day moving average of $162.32. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $128.25 and a twelve month high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

