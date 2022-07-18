Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Trading Down 2.6%

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.18. 6,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,069,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.18.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

See Also

