Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €103.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($103.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($85.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($112.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €130.00 ($130.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($87.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €75.12 ($75.12) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($67.58) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($100.42). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €82.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

