Beach Point Capital Management LP Has $13.27 Million Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,292,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. MFA Financial comprises about 2.0% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned 3.14% of MFA Financial worth $13,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.63.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.87 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 41.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.40%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

In other news, VP Mei Lin sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $54,688.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $37,407. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

