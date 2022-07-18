Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.80. 25,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,776. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.39. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $116.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,481,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,624,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 91,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,197,000 after buying an additional 1,141,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $876,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

