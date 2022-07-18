Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.64

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 6357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

BCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.35 price target on Bear Creek Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$105.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.07.

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

