Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 2.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,631 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,102,000 after purchasing an additional 68,493 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded up $4.14 on Monday, reaching $604.51. 4,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,700. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $621.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $709.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.