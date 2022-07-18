Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.01. 206,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,004,559. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,660 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.