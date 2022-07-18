Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 14.0% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $20,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,740. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $70.71. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.