Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases 235 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in American International Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American International Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 39,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

