Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 2.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 8.1% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,031,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $604.51. 4,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,700. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $621.75 and its 200-day moving average is $709.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

