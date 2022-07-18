Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Hits $1,218.90

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00104402 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00018210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00268186 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00042606 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008355 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance.

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.