Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Down 2.3%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.49 and last traded at $41.10. Approximately 1,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 315,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

