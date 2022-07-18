Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 64 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after buying an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.54.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.72. The company had a trading volume of 55,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,807. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.21. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $188.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.