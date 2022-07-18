Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 46,585 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,585 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up about 2.8% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.57. The stock had a trading volume of 507,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,644,055. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,324,973 shares of company stock worth $1,910,642,974 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.05.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.