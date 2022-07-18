Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 698 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.4% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in American Express by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $223.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.12.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $144.24. The stock had a trading volume of 115,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,540. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.