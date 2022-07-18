Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 47,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.71.

Amgen Stock Down 0.8 %

AMGN traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.80. 43,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,028. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.90 and a 200 day moving average of $238.13. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

