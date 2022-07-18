Berenberg Bank Trims Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Target Price to GBX 400

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.35) to GBX 400 ($4.76) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 225 ($2.68) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a report on Thursday.

Anglo Pacific Group Stock Performance

Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.53.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

