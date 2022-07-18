Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,199 shares of company stock worth $5,150,049. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $190,672,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $99,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after buying an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Best Buy by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,643,000 after purchasing an additional 416,531 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

