BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.63.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Trading Down 0.1 %

BigCommerce stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.83. BigCommerce has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $71.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $107,168.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,482.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $158,173.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $107,168.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,482.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $562,279 in the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.