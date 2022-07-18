BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the June 15th total of 461,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of BIMI traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,674. BIMI International Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.
BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter. BIMI International Medical had a negative net margin of 114.90% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%.
BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.
